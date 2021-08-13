Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,552,622 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,552,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,376,000. Sykes Enterprises makes up 2.9% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,611. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

