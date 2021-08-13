Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.61. The stock had a trading volume of 280,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.