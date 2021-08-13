Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.76

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 14245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Radware alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.