DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in July

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $$75.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09. DKSH has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $77.75.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

