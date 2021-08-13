F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Up 4.7%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 9,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F45 Training currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

