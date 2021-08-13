Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EAXR remained flat at $$3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

