Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

FNDE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 20,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

