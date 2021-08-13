DAD Market Cap Reaches $85.42 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 29% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $85.42 million and $2.97 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00897224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00111356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043853 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

