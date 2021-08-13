SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 197,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,636. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. SunPower has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

