Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $70.32. 5,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

