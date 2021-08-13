Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Issues Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 21,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

