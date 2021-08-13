Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

UBER traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 323,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,138,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

