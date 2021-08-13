Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $632,227,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after buying an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,114,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,251,000.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.76. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

