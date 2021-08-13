WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,828,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.90. 309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.80. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.