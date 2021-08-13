Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 406,567 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,744,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 5.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $513,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,889. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.