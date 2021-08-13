Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18,829.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 121,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.66. 3,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

