$0.28 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $345.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,603 shares of company stock valued at $421,020 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

