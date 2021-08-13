Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in July

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the July 15th total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CHOOF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 277,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Choom has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
Choom Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.