China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.5 days.

CNPPF remained flat at $$1.03 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

