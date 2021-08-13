China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.5 days.
CNPPF remained flat at $$1.03 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.
About China Overseas Property
