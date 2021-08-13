Enzyme Finance (MLN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00895424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00112698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

