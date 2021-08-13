Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 728.0% in July

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 728.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.5 days.

Shares of BTGGF stock remained flat at $$30.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94. Bitcoin Group has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

