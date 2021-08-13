Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Announces Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 200.84% and a negative net margin of 2,362.52%.

HSDT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.76. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

