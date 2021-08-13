Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 565,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $80,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after buying an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after buying an additional 502,939 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.94.

Shares of FIS stock remained flat at $$133.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,112. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

