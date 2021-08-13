Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232,770. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

