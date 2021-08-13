Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $231.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The firm has a market cap of $451.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

