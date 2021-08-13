USDX Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006161 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

