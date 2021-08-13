Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 6,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.35.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

