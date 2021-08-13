EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. 18,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,102. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

