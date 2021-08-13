Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.20 Million

Equities analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce sales of $374.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.80 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $307.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,646,893. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in R1 RCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

