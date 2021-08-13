Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,922. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.12.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

