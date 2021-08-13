Binance Coin Price Reaches $398.22 (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $66.96 billion and $1.60 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $398.22 or 0.00853950 BTC on major exchanges.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.