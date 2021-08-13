eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $4.33 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $481.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00379793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

