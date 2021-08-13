Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.66. 11,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.18. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $199.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

