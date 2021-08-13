iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $447.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.