Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of THBRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. 5,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,932. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
