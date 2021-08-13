Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of THBRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. 5,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,932. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.