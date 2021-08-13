Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 8,480 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $33,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Target by 94.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 13.9% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 8.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Target by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 19.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 202,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,985. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.61 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

