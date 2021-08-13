Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 593,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 71,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. 93,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

