Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.29% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

