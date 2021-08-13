Venus (XVS) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $33.61 or 0.00072080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $357.11 million and $46.93 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,567.84 or 0.99860711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,624,212 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

