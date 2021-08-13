Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 19 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,848.99. 10,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,961. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36,853.30 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,548.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

