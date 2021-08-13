Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,436 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Trade Desk by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,880.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 141,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,084. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.45.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

