Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,214 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 173,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. 527,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,210,057. The company has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

