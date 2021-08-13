Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.
Shares of BAM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $56.79. 109,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.
