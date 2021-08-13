Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $56.79. 109,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

