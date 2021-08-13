Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

SNOW traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,298. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion and a PE ratio of -75.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,779,015.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,552 shares of company stock worth $207,140,175. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

