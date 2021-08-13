Zacks: Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

HOPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.