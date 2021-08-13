Zacks: Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

HOPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

