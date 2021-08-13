Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFN. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,816. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.32. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3164562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

