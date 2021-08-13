West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.