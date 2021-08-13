Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVIR traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.