Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $448,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 620,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,187,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.