Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.54. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303. Endesa has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELEZY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

